Waterloo man sentenced on gun charges after threatening woman

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man who threatened to kill a woman and her dog has been sentenced to prison on gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Durango Ken Castile, 48, to four years and three months behind bars on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Castile is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction in 1993 in connection with a Wisconsin case where he was a getaway driver for a group that repeatedly kicked and stabbed an elderly woman during a robbery. The heist netted $200.

He was released from prison in August 2021, and in January 2022 he allegedly threated to pistol whip and kill a female acquaintance and kill her dog while holding a firearm, according to court records.

Waterloo police searched his home on Hammond Avenue and found a 9 mm Ruger pistol.