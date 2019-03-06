WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found carrying a revolver in June has been sentenced to just shy of three years in prison.
Shaquan Deqauvious Coffer, 20, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Authorities said Coffer is prohibited from possessing firearms because of convictions for escape and felony weapons charges in 2015.
He was arrested in June 2018 after a Waterloo police officer spotted him on railroad property in the 800 block of Logan Avenue around 2:45 a.m., and he fled from a vehicle. He smelled of alcohol and failed a sobriety test, and police found a loaded Arminius.38-caliber revolver in his waistband, court records state.
