Waterloo man sentenced on gun charge in K2 traffic stop

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man caught with guns and synthetic marijuana three times has been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Lloyd James Allen III, 29, to nine years and six months on one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Allen was sentenced in connection with a Feb. 7, 2021, incident in which police found a loaded .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol with a scratched serial number during a traffic stop. Allen was the driver, and the pistol was found in the vehicle’s trunk and had Allen’s DNA on it, records state.

Officers also found 14 grams of K2 synthetic marijuana in the vehicle.

It was the second incident in less than a year where police found Allen with a gun and K2. On June 24, 2020, Allen was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped, and police found a stolen 9 mm Glock 19 handgun and a bag with 305 grams of K2 under his seat. Allen told investigators he had received the gun in a K2 transaction, court records state.

Then in June 2021, Allen allegedly dropped a loaded 9 mm Taurus G2 pistol from a window as police entered his home to execute a search warrant. Officers found the weapon, and they discovered 129 grams of K2 in his bedroom, court records state.

Prosecutors said Allen was prohibited from handling firearms because of a felony conviction in a 2009 incident in which he allegedly fired at a group of people, and 15-year-old was struck in the leg.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.