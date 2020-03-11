You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man sentenced on firearm charge
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man sentenced on firearm charge

{{featured_button_text}}

A Waterloo man who possessed a firearm while being a user of marijuana was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Quincy Dionta Carrington, 31, received the prison term for a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Evidence at the plea hearing and sentencing showed that in January 2019, Waterloo police officers stopped Carrington for speeding.

During the stop, officers learned Carrington had a suspended driver’s license, and Carrington admitted he had a loaded gun with him. Officers located a .40-caliber Glock pistol under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and a vaping pen containing marijuana wax was also found in the vehicle. Carrington admitted that he had been smoking the vaping pen earlier in the day and that he was on his way to scare a man who had assaulted his girlfriend.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Quincy Dionte Carrington

Quincy Dionte Carrington: 

Federal gun charge for man found with gun during traffic stop
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News