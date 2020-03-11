Waterloo man sentenced on firearm charge

Quincy Dionta Carrington, 31, received the prison term for a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

During the stop, officers learned Carrington had a suspended driver’s license, and Carrington admitted he had a loaded gun with him. Officers located a .40-caliber Glock pistol under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and a vaping pen containing marijuana wax was also found in the vehicle. Carrington admitted that he had been smoking the vaping pen earlier in the day and that he was on his way to scare a man who had assaulted his girlfriend.