WATERLOO – A Waterloo man involved in a 2015 beating that cost a man an eye has been sentenced to prison on unrelated gun charges.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Brady Lee Morgan, 25, to four years and nine months in prison for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Morgan had been convicted of felony assault charges in a March 2015 attack in downtown Cedar Falls that cost Brett Weichers. He was sentenced to probation, and authorities received a tip about Morgan possessing drugs and a fire in March 2018.
Morgan was found at a Fowler Street home, and officers discovered a stolen .357-caliber Ruger revolver and marijuana in a camouflage bag next to him.
The firearm arrest also led to revocation of this probation in the assault case, and he was sentenced to up to five years in prison in state court in April 2018.
