Waterloo man sentenced in "wild west" style gun battle

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 47-year-old Charles Anthony Ware to seven and a half years in federal prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The judge noted Ware’s criminal history was “fairly nonstop” with 30 convictions, six convictions for violent assaults on women and violent misconduct during prior prison stints.

Ware will be on supervised release for three year following his prison time.

In the shootout, police said Ware and 34-year-old Demitrius Shambray Cannon of Waterloo argued in the parking lot outside New Star Liquor on West Fourth Street around 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020, and then exchanged gunfire.

Cannon was struck in the ankle, and stay bullets took out nearby windows, according to court records.

Ware drove off, and Cannon was found crawling in the street and allegedly tossed a pistol as a police officer approached, according to court records. Officers found spent 9mm Makarov shell casings in the area where Ware had been standing.