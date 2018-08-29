SHELL ROCK – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2017 attack at a Shell Rock home.
Kelvin Lee Plain Sr., 50, had been charged with felony willful injury causing bodily injury, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. In August, he pleaded to assault causing bodily injury, third-degree criminal mischief and burglary in Butler County District Court in Allison.
He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. The sentence will run concurrent with time Plain will serve in a Black Hawk County drug case.
According to court records, Plain and another person broke into a home at 819 Cherry St. in Shell Rock on March 16, 2017, and attacked Chris Sonberg and Gregory Burkett, hitting them with beer glasses and kicking them while they were on the floor.
Plain threatened to cut Sonberg’s throat if she went to police, records state. The intruders took cash, cell phones, car keys and a purse and slashed all the tires on two vehicles and broke a windshield when they left, court records state.
Plain was sentenced to five years in prison on the Black Hawk County drug charge. In that case, Plain allegedly threatened a woman with a BB gun on March 18, 2017, in Waterloo, and officers found marijuana when they confronted him.
