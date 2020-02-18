Waterloo man sentenced in gang shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting at a rival gang member over the summer.

Eric Antwan Hamilton II, 19, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on charges of trafficking stolen weapons, criminal gang participation and intimidation with a weapon on Feb. 6. The time will run consecutive to a two-year sentence for punching a detention officer at the Black Hawk County Jail where he was being housed in October 2019.

Police allege Hamilton, who was allegedly a member of 4L, was a passenger in a vehicle on June 8 when he noticed a member of Del Mob walking in the 300 block of Fowler Street. Hamilton told investigators that gang member shot at the vehicle, and he shot back to scare him. But police said there was no evidence the other person fired a weapon.

No injuries were reported, but two vehicles parked nearby were hit, police said. Officers seized a .22-caliber Ruger pistol during the investigation.

