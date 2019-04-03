CEDAR RAPIDS --- A Waterloo man who passed $300 worth of counterfeit money to six Cedar Rapids businesses was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in federal prison.
David Cummings, 38, currently living in Waterloo and originally from Chicago, received the prison term after a Sept. 27, 2018, guilty plea to passing counterfeit currency.
Officials said in June 2018, Cummings passed counterfeit $50 bills to six Cedar Rapids businesses. Cummings had a significant criminal history, including convictions for attempted murder and armed robbery and numerous parole and probation violations.
Cummings was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Cummings was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment. He was also ordered to make $300 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cummings is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew J. Cole and Justin Lightfoot and investigated by Cedar Rapids Police Department.
