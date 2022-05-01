Waterloo man sentenced in 2019 shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2019 shooting.

Ernesto Rodriguez-Avila, 22, pleaded to charges of intimidation with a weapon and on April 21 was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

He also pleaded to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver from a 2019 traffic stop and possession of weapons in a correctional institution for a 6-inch shank found in his jail cell in 2021.

In the shooting, police allege Rodriquez shot at a vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun in the area of East Fourth and Parker streets around 1:15 a.m. May 17, 2019. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle and homes were damaged. Police found a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun when they searched his home in June 2019, according to court records.

