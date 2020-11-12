Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 bank robbery

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man will spend up to 13 years in prison for sticking up a bank in October 2018.

That prison time will be added to another decade behind bars Lucas Raymond Thompson will have so serve for robbing a convenience store a week earlier.

In fact, Thompson’ prior crimes --- robberies and numerous burglaries going back more than a decade --- played a role in enhancing his bank robbery punishment beyond federal sentencing guidelines.

In handing down the sentence during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Judge Leonard Strand said he had compared Thompson’s criminal record to his prior prison stints.

“When Mr. Thompson isn’t in prison, he’s going to commit robberies and burglaries,” Strand said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following prison, Thompson will spend three years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the bank.

He noted that the crime continues to terrorize the bank clerk, and he said that fear doesn’t go away when the robber left the bank.

Thompson apologized for the robbery.

“I didn’t mean to affect her …. I didn’t think it would affect her to the level,” he said.