Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 bank robbery
Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 bank robbery

Lucas Raymond Thompson

Lucas Raymond Thompson: 

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man will spend up to 13 years in prison for sticking up a bank in October 2018.

That prison time will be added to another decade behind bars Lucas Raymond Thompson will have so serve for robbing a convenience store a week earlier.

In fact, Thompson’ prior crimes --- robberies and numerous burglaries going back more than a decade --- played a role in enhancing his bank robbery punishment beyond federal sentencing guidelines.

In handing down the sentence during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Judge Leonard Strand said he had compared Thompson’s criminal record to his prior prison stints.

“When Mr. Thompson isn’t in prison, he’s going to commit robberies and burglaries,” Strand said.

Following prison, Thompson will spend three years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the bank.

He noted that the crime continues to terrorize the bank clerk, and he said that fear doesn’t go away when the robber left the bank.

Thompson apologized for the robbery.

“I didn’t mean to affect her …. I didn’t think it would affect her to the level,” he said.

Police said Thompson entered the Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave., with a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, handed the teller a bag and motioned toward his pants as if he was armed. Left with $1,589 in cash.

Authorities found a cigarette butt with his DNA near where the getaway truck had been parked, and officers found money from the robbery at a friend’s home.

Prosecutors sought a sentence enhancement because of Thompson’s criminal history --- many of his prior crimes have been within a few blocks of the bank’s location --- and because he played a leadership role in the robbery, enlisting a friend to help as a getaway driver.

