WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and then fired a shot as she walked away with her children has been sentenced to prison on federal gun charges.
Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Jamaal Baker, 41, six years and three months in prison on a charge of felon on possession of a firearm during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, Baker will be on supervised release for three years.
Prosecutors said Baker took a gun to his ex-wife’s Oliver Street home on Jan. 23 and got into a heated argument with her when he arrived. During the argument, Baker told his ex-wife that he was going to kill her and then have the police kill him.
The woman left the house with her children, and as they were walking away from the house, Baker pulled the handgun out and fired at least one round. No one was injured.
A neighbor who operated an in-home daycare in the area called 911. Police surrounded the ex-wife's house and discovered Baker had fled before they arrived. He was found hiding in the walk-in freezer at a nearby convenience store.
Prosecutors said Baker’s criminal history started at age 17, and he was once member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. Between ages 18 and 32, Baker was convicted of five drug offenses, two assaults and aggravated vehicular hijacking for being part of an incident involving armed robbery, carjacking and kidnapping. He was also has to convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
