Waterloo man sentenced for store robbery, awaiting bank robbery trial

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man suspected in robberies at businesses along Falls and University avenues has pleaded to holding up a convenience store in 2018.

Lucas Raymond Thompson, 35, waived a court appearance and filed a written plea to a reduced charge of second-degree robbery, and on April 29 he was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. He will have to serve at least seven years before he can be considered for parole.

The prison time will run consecutive to any sentence handed down for federal bank robbery charges Thompson is facing.

Authorities said Thompson pointed a gun at a clerk at Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., on Oct. 20, 2018, and took money from the cash register before fleeing on a bike.

Five days later, he allegedly took money during a robbery at Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave.

A trial date hasn’t been set in the bank robbery case.

