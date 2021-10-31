Waterloo man sentenced for shooting, re-stealing guns

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for re-stealing guns that had been returned to their owner after he was suspected of stealing them the first time.

Demarrion Untrell Oden, 20, was also sentenced for shooting at a vehicle and breaking into another home.

On Thursday, Judge Brad Harris formalized a plea agreement Oden made with prosecutors, sentencing him to a string of concurrent sentences that resulted in up to 10 years behind bars for charges of third- and second-degree burglary, carrying weapons, assault on a peace officer, interference and assault with a weapon.

Authorities said Oden was suspected of stealing four guns from a West Sixth Street home in 2019 but was never charged. Three of the weapons were later found and returned to the owner, and in September 2020 Oden allegedly returned to the home and took the three guns, including a shotgun, a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

Oden was also sentenced for kicking in the door of a West Ninth Street home on Jan. 25, 2020, and then unhooking a TV and placing a PlayStation in a bag. The resident came home and found Oden inside, and a struggle ensued.

The plea also included a July 3, 2019, shooting in the 800 block of West Eighth Street in which Oden fired at an SUV, and a bullet grazed the leg of a woman inside.

As part of the plea agreement, the state dropped a case in which Oden was accused of shooting at a van on West Seventh Street on June 28, 2019.

