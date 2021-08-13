 Skip to main content
Waterloo man sentenced for shooting man in the face in 2020
Waterloo man sentenced for shooting man in the face in 2020

120120jr-logan-shooting-3

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue on Tuesday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- A man who survived a 2019 shooting that killed his acquaintance has been sentenced to prison for shooting another man in the face in December.

Quintorey Farshawn Kemp, 23, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Quintorey Farshawn D’Quan Kemp

Quintorey Farshawn D’Quan Kemp: 

He was sentenced to concurrent prison stints resulting in up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities allege Kemp shot Terrel Manning, 44, in the face while Manning was seated in a vehicle parked on Logan Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. Several rounds were fired, and one bullet struck Manning in the jaw, and he survived the injury.

Police found six spent shell casings at the scene and four more in Kemp’s vehicle, which was found a short time later, according to court records.

Kemp himself was injured in a November 2019 shooting that claimed the life of Marquavion Brown, 19, of Waterloo. The two were seated in a vehicle parked behind an apartment building on Madison Street when someone opened fire on their vehicle. No arrests have been made in Brown’s death.

Kemp is also awaiting trial on weapons charged in connection with a May 2020 traffic stop where police found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P handgun.

