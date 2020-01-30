Waterloo man sentenced for sexually assaulting elderly woman

WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender who dropped off the radar has been returned to prison for decades for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2019.

Manuel Montrell Causey, 31, entered an Alford plea -- not admitting guilt but contending he would likely be convicted at trial -- to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary in Black Hawk County District Court on Wednesday.

He had been facing life in prison for sex abuse because of a prior sex crime in Illinois, but that sentencing enhancement was dropped as part of plea negotiations. Instead, the agreement attached an enhancement that doubled the normal 25-year sentence for the charge to 50 years.

Added to the burglary charge, the sentence came to 75 years with a mandatory 42 years.

Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said Causey will be in his 70s when he is eligible for parole.

The time will run concurrent with a five-year term for an unrelated 2017 felony firearm charge.