Waterloo man sentenced for sexually assaulting elderly woman

WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender who dropped off the radar has been returned to prison for decades for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2019.
Manuel Montrell Causey, 31, entered an Alford plea -- not admitting guilt but contending he would likely be convicted at trial -- to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary in Black Hawk County District Court on Wednesday.
He had been facing life in prison for sex abuse because of a prior sex crime in Illinois, but that sentencing enhancement was dropped as part of plea negotiations. Instead, the agreement attached an enhancement that doubled the normal 25-year sentence for the charge to 50 years.
Added to the burglary charge, the sentence came to 75 years with a mandatory 42 years.
Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said Causey will be in his 70s when he is eligible for parole.
You have free articles remaining.
The time will run concurrent with a five-year term for an unrelated 2017 felony firearm charge.
Authorities said Causey approached the 82-year-old woman at her Waterloo home asking if he could shovel her snow on the afternoon of Feb. 20. He then entered her home, forced her to have oral sex and took her jewelry, records state. Police later found him later that day with her ring and earrings. He said it was a gift and the sex was consensual.
Court records show Causey has a prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault in Kane County, Ill., from 2007. In that case, he was convicted of entering a house and sexually assaulting a man in his 50s, authorities said. He was charged following a DNA match.
Because of the Illinois conviction, he was required to register his address and check in with authorities on a monthly basis while living in Iowa. But at the time off the Waterloo attack, he had missed two appointments and had moved without declaring a new address to the state sex offender registry. He has also missed court for the gun charge, and police had warrants for his arrest.
Mugshot gallery for January 2020