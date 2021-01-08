Waterloo man sentenced for seeking child porn

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man who allegedly offered gift cards for nude photos of children has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold, 27, to 15 years and eight months in prison on a plea to a charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a child on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for five years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Court records allege that Herhold used social media in attempts obtain photos of children in sexual acts. In September and October 2019, he allegedly used a chat app on a tablet to communicate with a person purporting to be the mother of a 12-year-old girl, and he offered gift cards in exchange for nude images of the child.

In court records, Herhold’s defense attorney argued that the child was likely a fabrication by the alleged parent who was merely trying to con Herhold. The alleged parent collected two gift cards from Herhold but sent no images, records state.

Authorities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement began investigating Herhold in May 2019 after receiving a tip about child porn, and agents found he had been using free wifi internet service at businesses along University Avenue.