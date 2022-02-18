 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo man sentenced for rifle found while following unmarked police car

  • 0
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a semi-automatic rifle while he was on supervised release for an earlier firearm charge has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced David Quinndale Wright Jr., 23, to 12 years and seven months in prison on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm on Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

David Quinndale Wright Jr.

David Quinndale Wright Jr.

Wright was also sentenced to an additional year for violating supervised release on the older charge.

Authorities allege Wright and another person had been following an unmarked police car in Waterloo with a stolen American Tactical Imports AR-15 rifle in their own vehicle on in November 2020. When a marked police car attempted to pull over the vehicle Wright was traveling in, the driver took off.

The fleeing vehicle eventually stopped, and Wright fled on foot, according to prosecutors. Officers found the loaded rifle on the passenger’s seat where he had been seated. The gun had been reported stolen from Humboldt County, according to court records.

People are also reading…

Investigators found evidence that Wright had possessed a .45-caliber Glock handgun in October 2020, according to court records.

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News