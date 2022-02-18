Waterloo man sentenced for rifle found while following unmarked police car

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a semi-automatic rifle while he was on supervised release for an earlier firearm charge has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced David Quinndale Wright Jr., 23, to 12 years and seven months in prison on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm on Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Wright was also sentenced to an additional year for violating supervised release on the older charge.

Authorities allege Wright and another person had been following an unmarked police car in Waterloo with a stolen American Tactical Imports AR-15 rifle in their own vehicle on in November 2020. When a marked police car attempted to pull over the vehicle Wright was traveling in, the driver took off.

The fleeing vehicle eventually stopped, and Wright fled on foot, according to prosecutors. Officers found the loaded rifle on the passenger’s seat where he had been seated. The gun had been reported stolen from Humboldt County, according to court records.

Investigators found evidence that Wright had possessed a .45-caliber Glock handgun in October 2020, according to court records.

