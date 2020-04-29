You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo man sentenced for returning to the United States after removal
Waterloo man sentenced for returning to the United States after removal

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – A Guatemalan man who barricaded himself in a room with an 8-month-old child while officers investigated domestic violence has been to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Avelino Zacarias-Bail, 27, to eight months in prison for a charge of illegal reentry following removal.

Authorities said Zacarias was removed from the United States in December 2015 but returned and came to the attention of Waterloo police in August 2019 when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

When officers arrived at their Columbia Street home for the domestic assault call, Zacarias took their child and refused to exit the bedroom, causing officers to force the door open. He pleaded  to state domestic  abuse and  child endangerment charges.

