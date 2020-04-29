Waterloo man sentenced for returning to the United States after removal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Guatemalan man who barricaded himself in a room with an 8-month-old child while officers investigated domestic violence has been to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Avelino Zacarias-Bail, 27, to eight months in prison for a charge of illegal reentry following removal.

Authorities said Zacarias was removed from the United States in December 2015 but returned and came to the attention of Waterloo police in August 2019 when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

When officers arrived at their Columbia Street home for the domestic assault call, Zacarias took their child and refused to exit the bedroom, causing officers to force the door open. He pleaded to state domestic abuse and child endangerment charges.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.