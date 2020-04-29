Waterloo man sentenced for returning to the United States after removal

WATERLOO – A Guatemalan man who barricaded himself in a room with an 8-month-old child while officers investigated domestic violence has been to prison.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Avelino Zacarias-Bail, 27, to eight months in prison for a charge of illegal reentry following removal.
Authorities said Zacarias was removed from the United States in December 2015 but returned and came to the attention of Waterloo police in August 2019 when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.
When officers arrived at their Columbia Street home for the domestic assault call, Zacarias took their child and refused to exit the bedroom, causing officers to force the door open. He pleaded to state domestic abuse and child endangerment charges.
