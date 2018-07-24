WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for using fake paperwork to apply for work.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Pedro Rosales-Aquino, 37, a citizen of Mexico, to two years and three months in prison on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading to illegal re-entry and unlawful use of identification documents.
Authorities allege Rosales was granted voluntary removal from the United States between 1998 and 2000 and had been deported in 2009 and was in the United States illegally in December 2017 when he used a fake Social Security and green cards to apply for a job in Cedar Falls. The Social Security number and green card belonged to other people.
The employer wasn’t identified in court records.
Rosales came to the attention of authorities following a February 2018 driving arrest.
