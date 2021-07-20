Waterloo man sentenced for his role in meth trafficking operation

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was involved in the importation and distribution of thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine was sentenced Monday to nearly 29 years in federal prison.

Travis Charles Werkmeister, 34, received the prison sentence after a Feb. 8 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute meth.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing showed that in 2018, investigators conducted controlled buys of meth from Werkmeister. The transactions took place at Werkmeister’s Waterloo residence.

In 2019, investigators conducted a wiretap investigation where they intercepted thousands of calls and messages between Werkmeister and other members of the drug-distribution organization. Werkmeister was intercepted discussing methamphetamine shipments with co-conspirators, including the head of the organization, who was based out of Mexico. Werkmeister would receive pound to kilogram quantities of meth at a time and would redistribute to multiple people in the Waterloo area, who would in turn sell to others.

Werkmeister has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005, with at least three felony convictions and three convictions for assault.