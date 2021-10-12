Waterloo man sentenced for head stomp attack that paralyzed Texas man

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for attacking a Texas man in May and leaving him with permanent brain damage.

Judge Brad Harris sentenced Michael Thomas Heggebo, 25, to up to 10 years in prison Monday on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.

“You deserve more, but that’s the most he can give you,” said Wendy Brown, the mother of 23-year-old Derrius Hollis, who had to have part of his skull and brain removed to alleviate pressure and still requires around-the-clock care.

Authorities allege Heggebo came over to the West Third Street home of his child’s mother in May 2020 and attacked Hollis, a Texas resident who traveled to Waterloo after meeting the woman on a dating app.

Witnesses for the state said Heggebo threw a punch, Hollis swung back, and Heggebo picked him up, dropped him on his head and then repeatedly stomped on his head while he was down.

“He could not defend himself. You were totally wrong,” said Brown, who attended Monday’s sentencing hearing via video conference.

She said her son underwent six surgeries and has another scheduled this week. He was in a medically induced coma and remained hospitalized in Waterloo for months after the incident and remains partially paralyzed. Only recently was he able to be moved to a rehabilitation facility in Texas to be closer to family.

Heggebo renewed the claim that he acted in self-defense, saying he was “jumped” by Hollis and others as part of set up when he came over because he was concerned about who had been looking after their child earlier that day.

“I was simply defending myself,” he said. “If Darrius would have kept his hands to himself, he never would have been hurt.”

In handing down the sentence, which was the maximum for the charge, Judge Harris said Heggebo has blamed everyone but himself for what happened.

“Your attitude has been to take no responsibility for your actions,” Harris said.

Heggebo was convicted of willful injury following a trial in August.

