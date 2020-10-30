Waterloo man sentenced for gun threats

WATERLOO —- A Waterloo man who tried to scare away another man with a knife and then with a gun has been sentenced to prison on federal firearms charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 27-year-old Dreyon Damondre Grant to two years and eight months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison sentence will be followed by up to three years of supervised release.

According to court records, the victim was accompanying a female friend to an apartment building on Tropic Lane so the woman could retrieve her belongings from Grant on July 10, 2019. The victim accused Grant of taking a backpack with a large amount of money from him, and Grant allegedly went into an apartment with the backpack.

When the victim followed Grant, Grant allegedly threatened him with a butcher knife, and then he called a friend to bring a handgun, which he then used to threaten the man again, according to court records.

When police arrived, they found a 9 mm Taurus handgun in a common area of the apartment building. They also located the backpack, but there was no cash inside.

Grant is barred from handling firearms because of a prior burglary conviction, according to authorities.

