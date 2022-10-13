 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo man sentenced for gun found following traffic accident

  • 0
092620jr-shooting-club-5

At least a dozen people were injured in a shooting that broke out inside a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. on Sept. 26, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo gang member who was at a 2020 mass shooting at a private club has been sentenced to prison on unrelated gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Sir Frank Nelson III, 27, to three years and one month in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The sentence includes three years of supervised probation following the prison time.

The charge stems from a June 28, 2020, traffic accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue where officers found a loaded and stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun in Nelson’s waistband, according to court records.

Sir Frank William Nelson III

Sir Frank William Nelson III: 

Waterloo man at private club shooting faces firearm indictment in unrelated case

Man found not guilty of possessing gun following club shooting

Trial wraps up for gun found following private club shooting in Waterloo

One person detained on unrelated charges, second person has died of injuries in Waterloo club shooting

Nelson had been a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, and police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron tequila and pills that appeared to be ecstasy on other occupants.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors allege Nelson is a member of the A1/Front Street neighborhood gang in Waterloo.

At least a dozen people were injured in a shooting that broke out inside a private club at 501 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Court records indicate that Nelson was also being investigated in connection with the Sept. 26, 2020, shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street that left two dead and a dozen others injured. Detectives found surveillance footage showing Nelson dropping an extended firearm magazine as he left the shooting scene and then picking it up.

Prosecutors introduced surveillance photos from the shooting scene as well as screenshots from Nelson’s phone on that day as exhibits in Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. Those exhibits have been sealed.

Nelson wasn’t charged in the club shooting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mental health concerns following Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News