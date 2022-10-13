Waterloo man sentenced for gun found following traffic accident

WATERLOO — A Waterloo gang member who was at a 2020 mass shooting at a private club has been sentenced to prison on unrelated gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Sir Frank Nelson III, 27, to three years and one month in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The sentence includes three years of supervised probation following the prison time.

The charge stems from a June 28, 2020, traffic accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue where officers found a loaded and stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun in Nelson’s waistband, according to court records.

Nelson had been a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, and police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron tequila and pills that appeared to be ecstasy on other occupants.

Prosecutors allege Nelson is a member of the A1/Front Street neighborhood gang in Waterloo.

Court records indicate that Nelson was also being investigated in connection with the Sept. 26, 2020, shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street that left two dead and a dozen others injured. Detectives found surveillance footage showing Nelson dropping an extended firearm magazine as he left the shooting scene and then picking it up.

Prosecutors introduced surveillance photos from the shooting scene as well as screenshots from Nelson’s phone on that day as exhibits in Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. Those exhibits have been sealed.

Nelson wasn’t charged in the club shooting.