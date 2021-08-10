Waterloo man sentenced for gun found during traffic stop

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was caught with a gun a week before he was to be sentenced for being caught with another gun has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Shevin Darnell Caston, 30, to seven years and eight months in federal prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be on supervised release for three years following prison.

Authorities said Caston was days away from being sentenced for a gun police found in his couch in 2018 when a car he was riding in was pulled over during a traffic stop in November 2019. During the traffic stop, police found a loaded .45-caliber Rock Island Armory 1911 handgun. A DNA test showed he handled the weapon, and he was charged.

Six days after the traffic stop, he was sentenced to four years in prison for the couch gun.

