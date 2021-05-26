Waterloo man sentenced for gun found during drug raid

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a gun decorated with the words “F … Da Police” during a 2020 drug raid has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Jason John Evans, 39, to seven years and 10 months in federal prison following a plea to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Following prison, Evans will be on supervised release for three years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, authorities searched Evans’ Sunnyside Avenue home and 11 other addresses as part of a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in July 2020. Officers found meth, an ounce of marijuana, scales and a 9mm Taurus pistol with the anti-law enforcement sentiment painted in gold on the top of the slide, according to court records. The weapon also had an obliterated serial number.

At the time of the raid, Evans was barred from possessing guns because of an earlier sawed-off shotgun conviction in federal court, according to prosecutors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.