Waterloo man sentenced for breaking infant's leg, waiting weeks before medical help

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sent to prison for injuring his infant daughter and waiting weeks before seeking medical attention for her.

“He delayed any amount of care, adding pain for that child,” Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell told the court Thursday as Judge Brad Harris weighed the state’s argument for incarceration for 23-year-old Toyreon Foster-Stevensen’s and the defense’s case for probation.

Harris sentenced Foster-Stevensen five years in prison on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a felony, and a concurrent two years for misdemeanor child endangerment for a total of five years.

“There are consequences for your actions,” Harris said.

Investigators said Foster-Stevensen injured his then 7-month-old daughter in the fall of 2017 and didn’t take her to doctors until later, when she suffered another injury. Doctors treating the second injury then found signs of the first.

O’Donnell said the time between the first injury and the doctor’s visit was about four weeks.

Court officials said the girl suffered a shoulder injury and a broken femur in the right leg.