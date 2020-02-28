Waterloo man sentenced for breaking infant's leg, waiting weeks before medical help

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sent to prison for injuring his infant daughter and waiting weeks before seeking medical attention for her.
“He delayed any amount of care, adding pain for that child,” Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell told the court Thursday as Judge Brad Harris weighed the state’s argument for incarceration for 23-year-old Toyreon Foster-Stevensen’s and the defense’s case for probation.
Harris sentenced Foster-Stevensen five years in prison on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a felony, and a concurrent two years for misdemeanor child endangerment for a total of five years.
“There are consequences for your actions,” Harris said.
Investigators said Foster-Stevensen injured his then 7-month-old daughter in the fall of 2017 and didn’t take her to doctors until later, when she suffered another injury. Doctors treating the second injury then found signs of the first.
O’Donnell said the time between the first injury and the doctor’s visit was about four weeks.
You have free articles remaining.
Court officials said the girl suffered a shoulder injury and a broken femur in the right leg.
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said her client was remorseful during his police interview. Court records show he admitted to drinking and becoming upset because the child’s diaper leaked. He told investigators he heard a popping sound when he jerked the child’s leg during the change.
Watt said she thought he didn’t recognize the injury.
“He is not evil,” she said. She noted that he had a significant alcohol problem at the time of the incident and has since gone to treatment and completed anger management.
Toyreon Foster-Stevensen told the court he has changed his life, learned self discipline and now attends church regularly.
His parental rights have been terminated.
Fish Fries on Friday
Fish Fry at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill
Fish Fry Fridays will be every Friday until April 10 at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
For $13.99, there is all you can eat salad bar and fish buffet. It includes salads, desserts, dinner roll, cheesy potatoes, green bean, fish fillets, fish nuggets, Cajun walleye and shrim.
Denver American Legion
The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and d$4 for kids ages 6-12.
American Legion, Becker-Chapman Post
The Becker-Chapman Post 138, American Legion, at 728 Commercial St., in Waterloo, will have a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3 and 10.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 7; free for those under 3.
St. Gabriel Church
St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6.
The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.
Lenten Fish Fry
A Lenten fish fry is planned for Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephen Ave., Waterloo.
Hours are 5 to 7 p.m.
Fried Fish, Mac and Cheese, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Hawaiian Roll, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.
Adults- $10 Age 5-12- $5 Under Age 5- Free