WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for what the judge described as starting a “firefight in a residential neighborhood” in 2021.

Deshaun Lee Jackson, 24, also known as Deshawn Lee Jackson, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Judge C.J. Williams said Jackson’s actions were “extremely dangerous and unjustified in any sense.” The judge further stated that Jackson did not have any business possessing a 110-round drum magazine that officers found in their investigation.

Authorities allege Jackson fired a .40-caliber handgun on Sunnyside Avenue on Dec. 2, 2021. No injuries were reported but a parked vehicle was damaged. Police found the pistol and a .22-caliber Intratec TEC-22 pistol when they searched his Allen Street apartment later that day.

Jackson is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior burglary and robbery convictions, prosecutors said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Liz Dupuich and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

