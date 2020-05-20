Waterloo man sentenced after escape from halfway house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Waterloo man who escaped from a Waterloo halfway house and spent over two weeks on the lam was sentenced to a year in federal prison this week.

Lonnel Porter, 36, received the prison term after a bench trial and a Jan. 16 verdict finding him guilty of escape from custody.

The evidence at trial and prior court proceedings showed that, in 2009, Porter was convicted in federal court of possessing a firearm as a felon after an incident where he displayed an assault-rifle during a neighborhood dispute.

At that time, Porter had prior convictions for burglary, domestic assault causing injury, and false imprisonment. Porter was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In 2012, while an inmate in federal prison, Porter was sentenced to an additional two years of prison after assaulting a correctional officer and causing injury to the officer.

When Porter was released from prison in 2019, he was required to spend time at a local halfway house, the Waterloo Residential Reentry Center (WRRC), with work-release privileges. On Sept. 16, 2019, about six weeks after he arrived at the WRRC, Porter signed out for his job, left the WRRC, and never returned.