WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to federal prison for having a military-style rifle despite having been committed for mental health reasons.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Thomas Michael Buttermore, 38, to three years and five months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
When he is released from prison, Buttermore will have to serve three years of supervised release.
Buttermore was barred from possessing firearms because he was involuntarily committed to a mental health institution in May 2005 in Beaver County, Pa., according to court records. In 2014, while living in Waterloo, he applied for a weapons permit, which the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office denied because of the committal. The sheriff’s office also notified Buttermore that he was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Authorities allege Buttermore had possession of a 5.56mm Colt Defense M4 Carbine in September 2016. Court records also indicate he used heroin and methamphetamine on a daily basis at the time.
