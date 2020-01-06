CHARLES CITY -- A Waterloo man who was found with rifles and handguns in his vehicle during a Charles City traffic stop in 2016 has been sentenced to federal prison.
Judge Linda Reade on Monday sentenced Jeffrey John Myers, 33, to three years and one month in prison on a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He will be on supervised release for three years following the prison time.
According to court records, a Charles City police officer pulled over Myers on March 12, 2016, and arrested him for operating while intoxicated. Police found a case with three pistols and a rifle in the back seat, and more guns were found in the trunk, including an AR-15 drum capable of holding 100 rounds.
All told, police seized three military-style rifles and four handguns. Officers also found more than $1,000 in cash.
Authorities allege Myers used methamphetamine and marijuana.
Myers was also convicted of drug trafficking crimes in Black Hawk County in 2018, according to court records.
