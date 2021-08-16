Waterloo man sent back to prison after search finds gun, ammo

WATERLOO – A federal judge has sent a Waterloo man back to prison after police found a gun and ammo in his home while investigating an unsolved murder from December.

Dazarris Shemeek Wilkerson, 29, had been on supervised release after serving time for allegedly handling a .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol outside the Old Skool nightclub in June 2017.

Following his prison time, officers with the Waterloo Police Department searched his home at 122 W. Wellington St. in February 2021 and found a 9mm Taurus PT92F handgun in a couch compartment and a box of .40-caliber ammunition and single 9mm round in a dresser drawer.

According to court records, officers were searching the house in connection with the investigation into the death of Elijah Hunt. Hunt, 31, of Bolingbrook, Ill., had been shot and killed in the area of Dane and East Fourth streets on Dec. 27.

Investigators received information that Hunt had been in an argument with Wilkerson’s roommate, Taiwan Cox, before the shooting, records state.

Tests determined the Taurus handgun and its magazine had DNA consistent with Cox and another person, but not Wilkerson, records state.