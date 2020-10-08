Waterloo man 's conviction upheld after hang-up during phone appeal

WATERLOO – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the sex abuse conviction of a Waterloo man who argued that a district court judge shouldn’t have hung up on him during telephone hearing.

After having been sentenced to prison, Antavieon Chyrome Jackson was challenging his conviction in a hearing while in prison before a district court judge in May 2019 when the judge questioned him on the merits of his argument that his trial attorney should have investigated the victim’s background.

Jackson allegedly responded, “What are you trying to do, dog? Like you steady asking me dumb (expletive deleted) (other expletive deleted) like for what?”

The judge hung up the phone because of the profanity and later dismissed the appeal.

Jackson, 31, appealed the district court judge’s decision to a higher court, citing the phone disconnection.

In a decision issued Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals turned down his claim in a three-page ruling noting that Jackson hadn’t referenced any legal grounds for his argument.

“It is not our role to formulate an argument on Jackson’s behalf,” the decision reads. The ruling notes Jackson didn’t show how his further participation in the hearing would have affected the outcome.