Waterloo man returned to Iowa on shooting charges, charges added

  • Updated
061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was arrested in weapons charges in an August shooting outside a strip club is facing new charges in connection with the incident.

Court records allege Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips, 30, pulled out a gun and started shooting after someone threw a punch at him outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 21.

Minutes later, Anthony Jackson of Waterloo arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to court records.

Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips

Phillips

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Phillips with felon in possession of a firearm and he was detained in Wichita, Kansas in December.

On Wednesday, Phillips was returned to Iowa on the warrant. Waterloo police added charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $50,000.

