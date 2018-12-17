WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was stabbed during a robbery attempt over the weekend.
Malik Deshion Edwards, 23, arrived at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room at 1:10 a.m. Sunday by private vehicle with a stab wound to a leg. His injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
Edwards told police he was walking near his home in the 2400 block of East Fourth Street when he was attacked by two people who tried to rob him. No arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.