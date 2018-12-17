Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was stabbed during a robbery attempt over the weekend.

Malik Deshion Edwards, 23, arrived at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room at 1:10 a.m. Sunday by private vehicle with a stab wound to a leg. His injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.

Edwards told police he was walking near his home in the 2400 block of East Fourth Street when he was attacked by two people who tried to rob him. No arrests have been made.

