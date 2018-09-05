WATERLOO – A Waterloo man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking Monday morning.
Mark Capers said he was in the 400 block of Wellington Street around 10:30 a.m. when two men came up behind him. One of the suspects pointed gun at him and told him to empty his pockets.
The assailants then took cash, and Capers ran off, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
