Waterloo man reports robbery

WATERLOO – Police said a Waterloo man was robbed at gunpoint while he was walking home from the store on Sunday night.
The man told officers he had just left Prime Mart on Broadway Street and was walking in the 300 block of Riehl Street around 5:30 p.m. when he was confronted by two teenagers who showed handguns.
The suspects took a bottle of liquor and a cigar he had purchased and fled, according to police. No injuries were reported.
