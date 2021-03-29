 Skip to main content
Waterloo man reports robbery, assault
Waterloo man reports robbery, assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was robbed after his car broke down over the weekend.

The man showed up at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday with an injury to his head, according to police. He told officers his vehicle broke down, and when he started walking, a man with a gun attacked him in the area of Newton Street and Burton Avenue.

The victim was struck with the gun, and the attacker fled with his cash and watch, police said.

