Waterloo man reports robbery, assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was robbed after his car broke down over the weekend.
The man showed up at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday with an injury to his head, according to police. He told officers his vehicle broke down, and when he started walking, a man with a gun attacked him in the area of Newton Street and Burton Avenue.
The victim was struck with the gun, and the attacker fled with his cash and watch, police said.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
