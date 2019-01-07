Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he was attacked and robbed leaving a liquor store over the weekend.

Thomas Armstrong, 63, told police he stepped out of Ali’s West Side Liquor, 919 W. Fifth St., around 10:55 p.m. Saturday when someone punched him, took his cash and fled, according to the police report.

Armstrong suffered minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.

