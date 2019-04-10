WATERLOO — Willie Outlaw said he tried to find cover when a group of people converged in his backyard on a July 2018 night and opened fire.
“I couldn’t jump like Superman and fly away. I had to hop in the car to save my life,” the 73-year-old grandfather told jurors Wednesday as trial continued for the man accused of pulling the trigger, 28-year-old Charles David Brown.
Bullets found Outlaw’s left legs, breaking his femur in three places.
“To tell you the truth, I thought I was dead. My whole body was on fire,” Outlaw said. “Blew that whole bone out. I got a rod in there.”
He said a bullet is still in his body.
In court, Outlaw identified Brown as holding a long gun and shooting in his backyard on July 7, 2018.
He said Brown and others had driven by his Crescent Place home earlier in the day while he was cooking out. People in the car said they were looking for “T-Train” an acquaintance of one of his relatives.
T-Train didn’t want to talk to them, and Outlaw said he told them to leave or he would call the police, and they pulled away.
Moments after the gunfire, authorities said they stopped a vehicle carrying Brown and others, and Brown allegedly dropped a .223-caliber rifle with an empty magazine during a foot chase. He was arrested a few days later.
Under cross examination, Outlaw said police never came to him to ask about the shooting. He said it wasn’t two or three months later that he went to the police chief with printouts of Facebook photos that someone had sent him that identified Brown as the gunman to authorities.
He said police never showed him a photo lineup in the case.
Two others were arrested in the case. Paris Wilder, 18, who was also in the vehicle, was sentenced to a residential facility in December after pleading to willful injury and intimidation with a weapon. Marquez Alexander Martin, 26, who was also a passenger and owner of the vehicle, was sentenced to prison in August after pleading to intimidation, going armed and willful injury.
