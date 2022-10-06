Waterloo man recounts being shot as trial begins

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man recounted how shotgun blasts in 2016 left him with a missing finger and other injuries to his arm and hip as trial began Wednesday for the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Daytrell Raymond Pendleton, 32, is charged with attempted murder in the attack outside the Franklin Street Kwik Star convenience store. His attorneys have argued he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors said Pendleton opened fire on Andrew Spates Jr., who was recently filed for divorce from Pendleton’s mother, Ronnette Spates. Ronnette Spates also had taken out a restraining order against Andrew Spates Jr., and on April 24, 2016, Pendleton had threatened to shoot Spates, according to Spates’ testimony.

Then on the morning of May 12, 2016, Spates said, he had pulled into the Kwik Star to get gas before heading to his janitorial job early when he noticed Pendleton’s pickup parked on a frontage road that doubles as a parking lot extension for the store.

“I stopped my truck and hopped out,” Spates said. He said he saw Pendleton reaching for something, so he climbed back inside.

“I started to drive off because that’s when the shooting started,” Spates said. “I bent down, leaned over, because bullets.”

Prosecutor Brad Walz asked Spates what it felt like to be shot.

“Not good,” Spates responded.

“Did it hurt?” Walz asked.

“Yes,” Spates answered.

Spates said he later woke up in an Iowa City Hospital, where he stayed for a few weeks.

On cross-examination by the defense, Spates said he didn’t know anything about Ronnette’s vehicle being shot up six days before the convenience store shooting and said he had nothing to do with a brick that crashed through a window of her home a few hours before he was shot.

Witnesses said they found a metal rod near the convenience store shooting scene, and Spates said he didn’t know if he had been carrying it when asked by the defense.

The shooting happened as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was driving to work. The deputy, Harold Oliver, said he pulled his personal Subaru onto the frontage road and detained Pendleton. A shotgun was found in his truck, according to testimony.

This is the second time a jury has been seated in the case. In February 2020, a judge declared a mistrial after a day of testimony because of family emergencies and other complications that depleted the jury panel.