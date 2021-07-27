Waterloo man re-sentenced in home robbery

WATERLOO – A judge has adjusted the sentence of a Waterloo man, adding prison time for a robbery he committed after he absconded from probation for a weapons trafficking charge.

Diyrun Dapree Coffer, 21, had been given concurrent sentences, meaning the 10 years for the February 2020 robbery could be served at the same time he was serving five years for his original 2015 weapons charge.

But a judge later determined the sentences have to be added together under Iowa law because Coffer committed the robbery while he was on escape status.

The sentencing issue came up in April at about the same time Coffer testified for the defense in the trial of Raymond Birden Jr. Birden was charged with murder in the death of Shavondes Martin, and Coffer told jurors one of the state’s witnesses was being pressured by investigators.

Birden was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in June.

In an order issued July 12, both the state and Coffer’s attorney agreed the robbery and weapons trafficking charges should run consecutive for a total of 15 years with credit for time served.

