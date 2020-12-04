Waterloo man pleads to threatening congressman

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to phoning threats to the Washington D.C. office of Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

Kenneth Dean Brown, 56, pleaded to one count of transmitting a threatening communication during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Brown admitted that on December 18, 2019, he spoke with a staff assistant working in the Nadler’s office and threatened the congressman, saying “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”

Nadler, a Democrat, has served on the U.S. House of Representatives representing New York since 1992.

Sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be at a later date, and Brown remains in custody of the United States Marshal Service until then. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Morfitt and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Waterloo Police Department, and the United States Capitol Police.

