Waterloo man pleads to threatening congressman

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to phoning threats to the Washington D.C. office of Congressman Jerrold Nadler.
Kenneth Dean Brown, 56, pleaded to one count of transmitting a threatening communication during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Brown admitted that on December 18, 2019, he spoke with a staff assistant working in the Nadler’s office and threatened the congressman, saying “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”
Nadler, a Democrat, has served on the U.S. House of Representatives representing New York since 1992.
Sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be at a later date, and Brown remains in custody of the United States Marshal Service until then. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Morfitt and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Waterloo Police Department, and the United States Capitol Police.
Photos: 31 Years of Photojournalism by Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-01
Rod Platte braves temperatures and wind chill well below zero to clear a lane through the dense snow drifts across his driveway along Elk Run Road north of Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-02
Denver-Tripoli's Blake Hilmer celebrates with his coaches Chris Krueger, arms raised, and Shane Miller after beating Columbus Junction's Seth Noble in the 135lb 2A semifinals at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-03
Rain showers sweep across the landscape near Washburn, Iowa, Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-04
Blake Halstead, right, of Cedar Falls, takes a quick look back at Chase Stevenson, of Cedar Rapids, over one of the jumps during the Super Mini class motocross race at New Hartford Saturday, April 17, 2010.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-05
Northern Iowa Professor Jeff Tamplin and student Shane Ferrari, left, cross a backwater while searching for tagged wood turtles Thursday, May 5, 2016, in rural Black Hawk county, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-06
Dick and Marie Brown feed hay from a wagon pulled by two of their mares, Molly and Dot, at their farm, Heritage Farms, west of Hudson Thursday.
00000697A
112020bp-31-years-07
Jennifer Bellingtier swings her son Davis, age 3, as they dance to Dylan Sires and the Neighbors at People in the Park in Waterloo Thursday, May 30, 2013.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-08
Waterloo West's Abigail Payne leaps an infield drive on the way to second base as Waterloo East's Brooklyn Kieweiet ducks while trying to get her glove under the ball during softball action at West High in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-09
Kyle Blankers, on steps, hands off a load of debris to Alex Abbas at the Parkersburg home of fellow Northwestern College student Carrie Manifold.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-10
A boy watches out the window of a fire truck driving in the Independence Day parade Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Independence, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-11
Chris Jensen, of Chicago, IL, comes up for a breath during the Accel Sprint Triathlon at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa, Saturday, July 14, 2018.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-12
Sgt. Kyle Statema hugs his wife, Alison and seven-year-old son Evan at the homecoming ceremony for HHC 1-133rd Infantry at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Saturday, July 16, 2011.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-13
Katie Samuelson exercises her sheep near her rural Washburn home Tuesday morning, July 20, 2010. She and many other 4H club members around the county are preparing for the annual Black Hawk County 4H Fair in Waterloo next week.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-14
Teacher Jon Wiegmann gets kindergartner Madison Krausman pointed in the right direction on the first day of classes Wednesday at the Aplington-Parkersburg Elementary School in Parkersburg.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-15
Tim Moser, right, and Angelo Schmidt, both with the Cedar Valley Walleye Club, feel for mussels along the bottom of the Cedar River near the Cedar Falls Rotary Reserve Friday. They were helping with a count of the mussels released there two years ago.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-16
Two Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s mirror each other while performing at the Thunder in the Valley air show at the Waterloo Regional Airport Sunday, August 28, 2011.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-17
Eastern Illinois goalkeeper Erin Morgan catches the ball in her face trying to block a shot by Northern Iowa's Marianne Gagne during first period play Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-18
Megan Osborn, of Boone, and her Milking Shorthorn heifer wait for the Intermediate heifer class judging to begin at National Cattle Congress in Waterloo, Iowa Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-19
Hudson's Ethan Fulcher is tackled by North Tama's Luke Pennell as he tries to pull in a pass Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hudson, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-20
Sightseers depart the Waterloo Center for the Arts for a short tour upriver during Tour de Loo in Waterloo, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-21
Farmers take advantage of dry conditions to harvest corn north of Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-22
Sergio Fuggiti picks apples at his orchard south of Waterloo, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-23
A wind surfer takes advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures on George Wyth Lake in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-24
Hinton's Jason Vander Kool breaks up a pass intended for Logan Magnolia's Dillon Wills during the Iowa High School football state championship semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Friday, November 9, 2012.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-25
Jonathan Jones and his son, Jonathan Jones, Jr., enjoy the first snowfall of the season in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2015.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-26
Kyra Reinard, age four, sitting with her dad Kyle, takes a more manageable bite of turkey at the Lincoln Elementary Community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff
112020bp-31-years-27
Cars and a lone pedestrian cross the Fourth Street Bridge in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 5, 2003, in Waterloo, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112020bp-31-years-28
Santa gets a hug from three-year-old Gretchen Shepard on the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012. At right is her father, Chad.
Brandon Pollock
112020bp-31-years-29
A tornado bears down on Dunkerton, Iowa, May 11, 2000.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-30
Traffic moves along Sycamore Street in Waterloo, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 5, 2003, in Waterloo, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF
112020bp-31-years-31
Tuxedos don't have to be black and they come in a rainbow of choices at Tri-City Clothing in Waterloo, Iowa.
