WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2018 store robbery.
Ricardauris Dupree Robinson, 20, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court. Under Iowa law, Robinson will have to serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
The prison time will run concurrent with five-year sentences for felony drug charges.
Authorities allege Robinson and another person held up the Neighborhood Mart on Lafayette Street on Feb. 20, 2018. Robinson, who allegedly grabbed money from the register, was identified through distinctive tattoos on his right wrist, which were observed on the store’s surveillance camera, according to court records.
Trial for a second person charged in the robbery, Elijah Anthony Lewis, has been scheduled for November. Court records allege Lewis, who was 17 at the time, was holding a silver-color handgun during the robbery.
