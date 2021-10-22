Waterloo man pleads to reduced charge in 2017 assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded at a reduced charge that he stomped on another man’s head during a 2017 altercation.

Wyle Eugene Kelly, 28, had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison.

On Oct. 14, he entered a written plea to willful injury causing bodily injury. The charge carries up to five years in prison, and sentencing is set for December.

The defense will request a deferred judgement that would remove the offense from Kelly’s criminal history if he completes probation.

Authorities allege Kelly and Wade Leonard Kearney had been involved in an altercation in 2017. Kearney went to Kelly’s apartment on Shamrock Drive on Sept. 15, 2017, shattered the front window and broke down the door.

Kelly then confronted Kearney, knocked him unconscious and then stomped on his head several times, according to court records.

Kearney suffered a brain bleed and torn septum and was unconscious for several days, records state.

Police arrested Kelly in October 2017, and the defense filed notice to argue self-defense if the case went to trial.

