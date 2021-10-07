Waterloo man pleads to reduced charge in 2013 shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who had been accused of shooting a man in 2013 has pleaded to a lesser charge.

In the plea, Willie Douglas Guyton Jr., 51, pleaded to throwing a punch instead of firing lead.

“I admit on or about June 23, 2013, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, I threw a punch at Carlos Calhoun while at the Knights of Pythias with the intent to cause him a serious injury,” Guyton wrote in a plea filed earlier this year.

On Sept. 14, he was sentenced 100 days in jail with credit for time served.

Calhoun had been injured in the wrist, head and shoulder by bullet fragments when someone opened fire on a friend’s home at 426 Ricker St. in June 2013.

Officials said the punching happened during an earlier incident that led up to the shooting.

Guyton remained at large until February 2019 when a police officer stopped him at a convenience store. He was initially arrested for intimidation with a weapon, willful injury and other felony charges, but by 2021 prosecutors weren’t able to located Calhoun to testify at trial, according to court records.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Guyton entered a written plea to a reduced charge of assault with intent to commit serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

