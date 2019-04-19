WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded to federal drug charges in connection with a 2018 search that turned up more than $100,000 in cash and 25 pounds of meth.
Alonzo Jamal Henderson, 44, pleaded guilty to a single count conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Authorities said Henderson lived on Clearview Street and used homes on West Fourth and Fowler streets as part of his narcotics operation.
Officers pulled over Henderson's vehicle in December 2017 and seized more than $65,000 in cash and a pound of meth from the vehicle and the West Fourth Street home.
He allegedly continued to be involved with drugs in the following months.
In May 2018, officers with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, FBI and Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched his Clearview Street home and found $106,572 and 25.6 pounds of meth in the attic and four pounds of marijuana in his bedroom, according to court records.
