Waterloo man pleads to lesser charge in stabbing

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who had been charged with trying to stab his ex-girlfriend to death has pleaded to a lesser charge.

Daniel Herold Smith, 60, had been charged with attempted murder for stabbing the woman 20-30 times Aug. 16.

Trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but on Monday he pleaded to going armed with intent.

Smith had earlier been convicted of willful injury causing serious injury, third-offense domestic assault and use of a weapon in a crime in the same attack following a November trial. The five-year sentence for the going armed plea was added to the 30 years in prison handed down for the willful injury conviction.

He will have to serve almost 14 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities said Smith had knocked the woman to the ground in the area of West Seventh Street and Williston Avenue, straddled her chest and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in the face, neck and torso as she fought back.

Smith was interrupted by passersby and drove off, according to court records. Witnesses followed him and notified police, who detained him a short time later.

Smith also had his probation revoked in a February 2021 case in which he beat the same woman and lunged at her with a knife and an April 2021 incident in which he assaulted her.

