Waterloo man pleads to lesser charge in kidnapping case

ELDORA – A Waterloo man has pleaded to reduced charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and forcing her to give him a ride in December.

Dallas Taylor Shea, 28, had been charged with third-degree kidnapping, but he entered a plea to a lesser charge of false imprisonment on Tuesday in Hardin County District Court. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and fined $315 plus costs and surcharges. A harassment charge was dropped.

He was also sent to prison for up to five years after having his probation revoked in an unrelated weapons case in Black Hawk County.

Authorities allege Shea and his girlfriend were in Polk County on Dec. 13, when he wanted a ride back to Waterloo. When the girlfriend declined, he struck her.

The girlfriend called a relative, and a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol spotted their vehicle on Highway 20 as it passed through Hardin County. Troopers stopped the car, and Shea was arrested.

