Waterloo man pleads to hiding bodies in Arizona missing persons case

WATERLOO – While the family and friends searched the hardscrabble desert hills around Chino Valley, Arizona, for Elissa Landry and her stepfather, David Batten, Allan “Tommy” Tucker was sitting on a secret.
Tucker knew where they were. He had helped his son, Mitchell Mincks, bury them on a hobby farm on a dead end road in Evansdale after Mincks allegedly killed them and drove them from Arizona to Iowa.
On Monday, Tucker, 43, pleaded guilty to hiding the bodies and using Landry’s Subaru as a makeshift tomb.
As he was sentenced to prison, Landry’s mother, Sonya Batten, confronted him via video link from Arizona, recounting the 39-day search that included helicopters, aerial drones and cadaver dogs.
“Can you, Tommy Tucker, even imagine knowing your child and ex-spouse had been murdered and then being forced to look for their bodies? Can you even imagine being excited at finding an old abandoned tarp in the desert yet terrified to flip it over for fear of finding exactly what you’re looking for,” Sonya Batten said.
“I know you can’t imagine. Your child was safe and being protected by you, but you knew for 39 days where my family was and said nothing,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
She slowly shook her head as Tucker declined to comment when given the option during Monday’s hearing.
Judge David Odekirk sentenced Tucker to 30 years in prison with a six-year mandatory minimum before parole for two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of second-degree theft. The sentence was enhanced because of prior felony convictions, and the punishment will run concurrent to a probation violation in an unrelated case.
Landry, 28, who had been Minck’s girlfriend, and David Batten, 45, were reported missing in April after blood was found in Batten’s home. Mincks, a former Waterloo resident who had moved to Arizona, was also briefly listed as missing until he was found at a home near Raymond on April 28.
The search for Batten and Landry continued both in Arizona and around Waterloo. On May 27, the FBI and local and Arizona authorities began searching the area of Timber Oaks Road in Evansdale where Tucker had a camper. Officials found the buried Subaru with the bodies inside.
Court records allege Tucker had another person rent an excavator from a local business. Witnesses saw Tucker and Mincks with the excavator on Timber Oak Road on April 22.
Mincks is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence in Arizona. He was also charged with burglary, theft of transportation, identity theft and credit card theft.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.