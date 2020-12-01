Waterloo man pleads to hiding bodies in Arizona missing persons case

WATERLOO – While the family and friends searched the hardscrabble desert hills around Chino Valley, Arizona, for Elissa Landry and her stepfather, David Batten, Allan “Tommy” Tucker was sitting on a secret.

Tucker knew where they were. He had helped his son, Mitchell Mincks, bury them on a hobby farm on a dead end road in Evansdale after Mincks allegedly killed them and drove them from Arizona to Iowa.

On Monday, Tucker, 43, pleaded guilty to hiding the bodies and using Landry’s Subaru as a makeshift tomb.

As he was sentenced to prison, Landry’s mother, Sonya Batten, confronted him via video link from Arizona, recounting the 39-day search that included helicopters, aerial drones and cadaver dogs.

“Can you, Tommy Tucker, even imagine knowing your child and ex-spouse had been murdered and then being forced to look for their bodies? Can you even imagine being excited at finding an old abandoned tarp in the desert yet terrified to flip it over for fear of finding exactly what you’re looking for,” Sonya Batten said.

“I know you can’t imagine. Your child was safe and being protected by you, but you knew for 39 days where my family was and said nothing,” she said.

